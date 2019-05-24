Texas Representative Blocks Disaster Relief Funding Vote

A simple unanimous consent vote to approve the disaster relief bill approved Thursday by the Senate was blocked by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Trump), who claims he was unhappy that the bill wasn't paid for (an issue he never raised with the Trump tax cuts), and also because there wasn't wall money, which is just his way of sucking up to Trump.

To be clear, disaster relief bills are generally pretty easy to pass. As soon as the wall funding was stripped from this bill and Trump agreed to sign it, the Senate passed the package 85-8. It went to the House where it was planned to pass with the vote of one Representative, since most of them left town yesterday morning and won't return until June 3rd. A unanimous consent vote doesn't require the vote of all Representatives, provided no one objects.

Roy objected.

According to the Washington Post, there will be another attempt next week to pass a unanimous consent resolution, but Roy hasn't indicated whether or not he will block it again.

When asked by a reporter whether he would object again, Roy said, “We’ll see. I have not decided what I’m going to do next week, but I also have a job to do back in Texas.”

Well of course, but first he has a master to serve in Washington, D.C.. Trump may have "approved" the bill so it would get through the Senate, but he's not above deploying one of his cultists to delay the vote and the dollars to the hated Puerto Rico, make a point about Trump's wall funding, and poke Speaker Nancy Pelosi. All of that is just fine with him, I'm sure.

Roy sang a very different tune when he was mewling for Hurricane Harvey funding: