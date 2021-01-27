Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Biden Calls Out Rep. Chip Roy: 'Not Very American'

President Biden is serious about his mask challenge and his belief that wearing a mask is patriotic.
By Karoli Kuns
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

During his announcement Tuesday about a massive increase in vaccine purchases, President Joe Biden made it clear he was not going to be silent about mask-defiant Republicans like Rep. Chip Roy.

Last month, Roy reacted to Biden's promise to mandate mask-wearing on day one federal property by saying, “On day one I will tell you to kiss my ass," according to a report in POLITICO.

Tuesday, President Biden announced that the U.S. would purchase 200 million additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for immediate distribution, predicting that a majority of Americans could be vaccinated by summer.

However, he cautioned, "The brutal truth is, it's going to take months before we can get the majority of Americans vaccinated. Months."

"And the next few months, masks, not vaccines, are the best defense against COVID-19," he continued. "Experts say that wearing a mask from now just until April would save 50,000 lives who otherwise will pass away if we don't wear these masks. That's why i'm asking the american people to mask up for the first 100 days. I've issued executive orders requiring masks on federal property and interstate travel, trains and planes and buses."

And then he turned to Chip Roy's comment from a month ago, avoiding quoting the "ass" epithet in favor of "ear."

After quoting him, Biden was plain-spoken, "Not very American. The fact is, you want to be patriotic, you're going to protect people."

Yes, we know Republicans have no shame. But 81 percent of Americans support the mask order and challenge. Getting 81 percent of any group on the same page is somewhat miraculous, and places those craven Republicans in the minority. Meanwhile, Biden proves yet again that his unity goal isn't about bringing the cynical GOP in Washington, D.C. around as much as it is about reaching the majority of Americans and serving their needs.

What a concept. Refreshing!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team