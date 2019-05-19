Is Trump About To Pardon U.S. Soldiers Convicted Of War Crimes?

What bit of dystopian f*ckery is this? Pardoning war criminals??

No words.

Source: The Guardian

Donald Trump has asked for files to be prepared on pardoning several US military members accused of or convicted of war crimes, including one slated to stand trial on charges of shooting unarmed civilians while in Iraq, the New York Times reported.

Trump has frequently expressed interest in such cases, which have become causes célèbre among Republicans and rightwing media including Fox News.

Earlier this month he pardoned Matthew Behenna, a former US soldier who was convicted in 2009 of killing an Iraqi prisoner.

According to the Times, which cited two unnamed US officials, Trump requested the immediate preparation of paperwork needed, indicating he is considering pardons for the men around Memorial Day on 27 May.

Assembling pardon files normally takes months but the justice department has pressed for the work to be completed before the holiday weekend, one of the officials said.

One request is for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of the Navy Seals, who is scheduled to stand trial in coming weeks on charges of shooting unarmed civilians and killing an enemy captive with a knife while deployed in Iraq.