Ari Melber To Laura Ingraham: 'Ruh Roh'

I love a good Scooby-Doo reference, especially when it's made in such an unexpected way. On Friday night's episode of The Beat, Ari Melber delivered the "Ruh Roh" to FOX Propaganda News' Laura Ingraham. Why the mocking?
Well, for starters Ingraham lied her ass off by saying the following:
Only problem with her statement is the transcript from the actual interview where Donald Trump says:
One of the most chilling quotes from George Orwell's 1984 was the following:
The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.
It appears that Ingraham subscribes to that view. And sadly, her cult followers probably agree with her.
Ari Melber mocked her pretty mercilessly, from the Scooby-Doo comment to some shrewd Jim Halpert-like stares to the *BOOM* quote from DJ Khaled's tagline quote "Congratulations, you played yourself."
As usual, Ari nails it.