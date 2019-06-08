Ari Melber To Laura Ingraham: 'Ruh Roh'

I love a good Scooby-Doo reference, especially when it's made in such an unexpected way. On Friday night's episode of The Beat, Ari Melber delivered the "Ruh Roh" to FOX Propaganda News' Laura Ingraham. Why the mocking?

Well, for starters Ingraham lied her ass off by saying the following:

“Some of you may have heard or read that President Trump supposedly held up the entire D-Day ceremony in order to do this interview with me. That is patently false — fake news.”

Only problem with her statement is the transcript from the actual interview where Donald Trump says:

“Listen to those incredible people back there. These people are so amazing, and what they don’t realize is that I’m holding them up because of this interview, but that’s because it’s you. By the way, congratulations on your ratings. I’m very proud.”

One of the most chilling quotes from George Orwell's 1984 was the following:

The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.

It appears that Ingraham subscribes to that view. And sadly, her cult followers probably agree with her.

Ari Melber mocked her pretty mercilessly, from the Scooby-Doo comment to some shrewd Jim Halpert-like stares to the *BOOM* quote from DJ Khaled's tagline quote "Congratulations, you played yourself."

As usual, Ari nails it.