Ari Melber: You Can't Fact-Check Trump's 'Hyperbolically Stupid' Letter

We covered Trump's six-page screed to Nancy Pelosi yesterday. Ari Melber also had some thoughts:

ARI MELBER: There are signs this president, who publicly claimed and bluffed that he welcomed impeachment actually looks like he hates this. This afternoon Donald Trump unloading with this letter. Official, on White House letterhead, chock-full of exclamation points. the president claims this process -- which he boycotted -- is actually invalid. He falsely claims more due process was afforded to those in the Salem witch trials. I guess this is the point in the broadcast where I say, I try to keep it real to you, to be frank, how do you fact check something that is that hyperbolically stupid?

Later in the segment Joyce Vance weighed in:

JOYCE VANCE: The most troubling thing that's going on in this White House, that people should focus on in the days ahead, is their failure to confront the central allegations about what this president did. They're willing to talk about everything else, but they're not willing to talk about bribery. They're not willing to talk about extortion. They're not really even willing to talk about obstruction of justice. So we hear from this president all about process. And I've read that six-page he wrote to Nancy Pelosi which reads sort of like a bad break-up letter that somebody writes when they're in the midst of a bad passion gone astray. What he's saying to her, it is so out of line. So completely inappropriate and so very untrue. Every opportunity was extended to this president to participate in the process. He declined to do so. And in the end, the only thing that he has to justify his position going forward is, well, the economy is doing great. That's debatable in the political sphere but it's not a defense to the articles of impeachment.

ON TOPIC: Andy Slavitt wins Twitter: