Axe's Corporate Twitter Is Not Here For Your Homophobia, Jill

Twitter can be a cesspool, we all know, fame is a fickle, fleeting thing in that particular forum. Fifteen minutes of fame has turned with whiplash speed to 15 seconds, if one is lucky, but one thing that seems here to stay is the influence of witty, current, and snarky corporate accounts.

Enter, believe it or not, Axe Body Spray and Pride Month.

Quick background: because equality feels like oppression to the oppressor, of course, straight people are pissed off that there is a LGBQT+ Pride parade to commemorate the month of June's celebration of legal and social freedom for those who aren't cis-gendered heterosexuals. So, just like the white people asking, "Why isn't there a WHITE HISTORY MONTH HMPH FLOUNCE FLOUNCY FLOUNCE," we have your homophobic sh*tstains demanding there be a STRAIGHT PRIDE PARADE.

Twitter, of course, drags these people and leaves them for the raccoons, as the Good Book instructs, but it's especially fun when corporate accounts get in on it.

Floats for the Straight Pride Parade...



- Giant AXE body spray

- Bag of Doritos

- Big Mountain Dew

- Tomi Lahren riding a Swastika

- Jacob Wohl waving on a Twinkie

- Charlie Kirk in a diaper

- The curly hair gun girl in a beige leotard riding an AR-15

- Giant Parent’s basement — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 4, 2019

we’ll be at the parade that matters and this one isn’t it — AXE (@AXE) June 5, 2019

Good to know you don’t support straight people. How very uninclusive and intolerant of you. My straight son and my straight partner have decided to no longer use your products, since you don’t support them. I’m glad, because I think @Axe smells like garbage. #stayoutofpolitics — Jill Lennon (@karmatastrophe) June 5, 2019

Gay rights are human rights but go off jill — AXE (@AXE) June 5, 2019

I mean...

I joined many greater than myself in an all out Twitter swoon:

I apologize for every joke I ever made about @axe while raising my boys. #pride https://t.co/occHoEc3f8 — (((Bad at Ballet))) (@AlizaWrites) June 6, 2019

I stand with *checks notes* AXE Body Spray. pic.twitter.com/qK2zrRCj0g

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Gennefer ‘Stands with the WGA’ Gross (@Gennefer) June 5, 2019

Greater moral leadership from Axe Body Spray than the Republican Party... https://t.co/B69aGFGPr7 — Brandon David Wilson (@Geniusbastard) June 5, 2019

Gotta admit, Smash Mouth and AXE body spray teaming up with Captain America to fight the Nazis was not really how I think any of us saw 2019 going — Cassandra, Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) June 5, 2019

I'm gonna quote my editor, here who noted, "Smart corporate accounts know this war is over and civil rights won. Now if women's reproductive rights can have the same support..."

Hey, now, let's not talk crazy talk, amirite?