Axe's Corporate Twitter Is Not Here For Your Homophobia, Jill

Twitter can be a cesspool, we all know, fame is a fickle, fleeting thing in that particular forum. Fifteen minutes of fame has turned with whiplash speed to 15 seconds, if one is lucky, but one thing that seems here to stay is the influence of witty, current, and snarky corporate accounts.
Enter, believe it or not, Axe Body Spray and Pride Month.
Quick background: because equality feels like oppression to the oppressor, of course, straight people are pissed off that there is a LGBQT+ Pride parade to commemorate the month of June's celebration of legal and social freedom for those who aren't cis-gendered heterosexuals. So, just like the white people asking, "Why isn't there a WHITE HISTORY MONTH HMPH FLOUNCE FLOUNCY FLOUNCE," we have your homophobic sh*tstains demanding there be a STRAIGHT PRIDE PARADE.
Twitter, of course, drags these people and leaves them for the raccoons, as the Good Book instructs, but it's especially fun when corporate accounts get in on it.
I mean...
I joined many greater than myself in an all out Twitter swoon:
I'm gonna quote my editor, here who noted, "Smart corporate accounts know this war is over and civil rights won. Now if women's reproductive rights can have the same support..."
Hey, now, let's not talk crazy talk, amirite?