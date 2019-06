Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors shared the songs chosen by the 19 Democrats in Iowa this weekend:

Here is the walk-out song playlist for the candidates at the Iowa Democrats Hall of Fame campaign yesterday. The songs were chosen by the campaigns. pic.twitter.com/Aphykxt322 — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) June 10, 2019

MPS commenter skinnydennis recommended the one above for Trump.

Open thread below...