Colbert: 19 Democrats In Iowa? 'That's Called A Whole Foods'

Monday night Stephen Colbert spent some time laughing over the nineteen Democrats who descended on Iowa for a meet and greet with voters: "That's called a Whole Foods."

Colbert noted that Joe Biden missed the event because he was attending his granddaughter's graduation. "Don't worry, nothing bad ever happens when the Democratic frontrunner decides not to go to a swing state."

Colbert played videotape of Pete Buttigieg playing piano at a campaign stop, and asked the show's bandleader, Jon Batiste, how Mayor Pete did.

"He can't do everything." said the musician.

The band then played some "butti-jazz" -- off key and off tempo.