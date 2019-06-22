Dan Savage Rips Alabama Republicans For Their Support Of 'Alleged Child Rapist' Roy Moore

As we already discussed here, Alabama's gift to Democrats, former judge and failed candidate Roy Moore, has announced his candidacy for the United States Senate, and as HBO Real Time guest Liz Mair pointed out in the clip above, polling indicates he's likely to get the nomination once again.

Syndicated columnist and LGBT community activist Dan Savage tore into Alabama Republicans during the Overtime segment and the fact that it should be no surprise that he wins the nomination again after they put this "alleged child rapist" on their state Supreme Court over and over again:

MAHER: Dan, what do you think will come of Roy Moore's 2020 Senate run? Roy Moore is running again.

SAVAGE: I think he’s likely to get the nomination because the Republican base is odious and hateful and he’s then going to lose the election again.

MAHER: But isn't Jeff Sessions is going run again?

MAIR: No, I don't think so actually. There's another guy and I'm blanking on what his name is. Eric Erickson has endorsed him over Roy Moore and there are people like that who are trying to push him. That guy maybe could be a contender.

SAVAGE: The guy whose name you can't remember.

MAIR: Well, I don't vote in Alabama, to be fair.

SAVAGE: Did he ever drop a rodent? Do you know that about him?

MAIR: No, but I do know that Roy Moore rides his horse in an abusive fashion, so just to tie in the animal rights message. No, all the polling that I have seen indicates that yeah, Alabama Republicans are down with doing this a second time and let's just go ahead and nominate this guy.

SAVAGE: They put him on the state Supreme Court over and over and over again. They love this alleged child rapist.