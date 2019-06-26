Eric Trump Says Cocktail Waitress Spit On Him. Twitter Responds!

Eric Trump says he was spit on by employee at Chicago bar, says incident emphasizes "the fact that we're winning" https://t.co/XGH2weUajZ pic.twitter.com/flaIGDu4xf
— The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2019
Idk guys is there a video of the spitting allegation? I mean the claim is hours old. They said Eric wasn’t their type so obviously they didn’t do it. He’s probably just trying to push a book deal. They said they didn’t do it so @LindseyGrahamSC believes them #EricTrump
— Jason (@Jakron) June 26, 2019
Needless to say, bar servers shouldn't spit in people's drinks. But I do look forward to her denial: "He's not my type."https://t.co/71pDd7a2oy
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 26, 2019
I think I want to hear the server’s side of the story before jumping to conclusions.
— David Frank (@comgeek25) June 26, 2019
Probably didn't happen; with how often their family lies... it's hard to believe anything they state.
— Atrocitus (@ChicagoBeerSnob) June 26, 2019
Eric Trump got spit on and Dana Loesch got fired in the same night? pic.twitter.com/xz9PeBg5HW
— mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) June 26, 2019
Besides smiling for photos with his brother after killing beautiful animals for fun, Eric Trump and his father are no longer allowed to operate any type of charity in the State of New York after it was revealed they stole money meant for kids with cancer. pic.twitter.com/OfaScdJPej
— Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) June 26, 2019
Imagine crying to the secret service because someone spit on you. Eric Trump is a little snowflake bitch like his dad.
— Erik (@erik316wttn) June 26, 2019
Someone spits on Eric Trump and gets arrested.
Someone pees on Donald Trump and gets paid.
What a family. https://t.co/fdZlJgqWWn
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 26, 2019
This is the problem with our side we think if we show compassion kindness and not press charges, that will win these LEFTIST WACKOS but IT DOES NOT!!!! @EricTrump @realDonaldTrump She needs to know consequences something her parents did not teach and now you are enabling https://t.co/2OjntgjoFv
— Roberto Sanchez (@RJSMarketing) June 26, 2019
every time someone spits on Eric Trump, an angel gets his/her wings!↓ Story continues below ↓
— michael joseph (@mjoseph0077) June 26, 2019
It’s not surprising that Eric Trump got spit on. His drinks have been spit *in* since 2016.
— Cerra Adams (@queencerra) June 26, 2019
@EricTrump come to Vermont, so I can spit on you too
— ZeeDeVeel (@ZeeDeVeel66) June 26, 2019
Poor @EricTrump, imagine what restaurant workers do to your food when you’re not looking.
— rgvResists (@sgtwheels) June 26, 2019
We all understand the anger but I can’t defend this. Besides,it’s a bar. How hard is it to accidentally spill a fresh drink over the guy? *cough*
— jlang, stable genius 🌊🌊⌛️ (@kreckerlang) June 26, 2019
Eric knows nothing about mixology. Sputum is a key ingredient in balancing the pH of citrus-heavy cocktails like the Go To Hell Eric Trump Your Company Builds Condos With Financing From Terrorists.
— Alternative Fax (@daveblend) June 26, 2019
— James (@Jameo2) June 26, 2019
Eric Trump was just spit on in a cocktail bar in Chicago.
I bet he ordered a “Cape Cod” like a douche bag instead of just “vodka/crandberry”
If he thought that was bad, he better not step foot in a NYC bar pic.twitter.com/5ual9wTdsj
— Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) June 26, 2019
"Eric Trump" He's a brave hunter, no problem. What's a little spit compared to this animal's life source spilled out on the ground and suffering, dead animals don't bleed. pic.twitter.com/VfQ9qyknjh
— Mary Reed (@marsam22reed) June 26, 2019
Father and his child drown crossing the border!
Republicans: “we don’t care.”
Eric trump gets spit on!
Republicans: “this is so awful. This is a national emergency.”
— Tristan Langford (@thewalkingtjl) June 26, 2019
hate to break it to you, @EricTrump, but as a 10 year service industry vet, I can say with confidence that people have been spitting IN your food for decadeshttps://t.co/kGoVRkzUcy
— Damien Ober (@PresidentCuster) June 26, 2019