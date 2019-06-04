Fake News! North Korea Reveals Official Is Alive, After All

Short version: Not this time! But like the weather, wait five minutes and that could change!

"Sources tell CNN exclusively the North Korean diplomat reportedly executed by a firing squad is actually alive and in state custody. Will Ripley has been doing terrific reporting on this. Live from Hong Kong with a CNN exclusive, this is developing in an interesting way," John Berman said.

"It is. Because John, these are the people who were sitting side by side with President Trump and members of the administration in Hanoi and even in the Oval Office. I want to show you this picture of Kim Hyok Chol sitting next to President Trump listening as they were talking about denuclearization. We know the talks are stalled and Kim Jong Un was furious after talks in Hanoi fell apart without a deal. The North Koreans were shocked when the president walked out and after they learned in Pyongyang, we are learning the punishments were dealt.

"This man is in custody right now. He was reported executed by a firing squad in North Korea. Several sources told me that's not true, but he is not out of the woods. His punishment could be severe. We're also learning about the lead negotiator, North Korea's ex-spy master. He was one of the most powerful people in North Korea. I'm told his power has been almost completely stripped even though he did appear in a photo over the weekend sitting at an art performance with Kim Jong Un," Ripley said.

"I'm told that was more to show he's still alive and not in a labor camp, which is what South Korean media reported. He was out of the public eye for nearly two months. I'm told he had to sit in his office in silence and write repeatedly what he did wrong. Sentences of self-criticism. That's how it works in North Korea. Giving time out a whole new meaning."

You mean, like this?