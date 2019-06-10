Fox News Smears John Dean Before He Testifies To Judiciary Committee

The House Judiciary Committee will question Richard Nixon's former White House counsel John Dean during today's hearing on the Mueller report.

Dean was an instrumental figure in the impeachment of Richard Nixon, and the Democrats feel he can give the proper context to Donald Trump's actions outlined in the Mueller report.

Donald Trump fumed in a Tweet:

....No Obstruction. The Dems were devastated - after all this time and money spent ($40,000,000), the Mueller Report was a disaster for them. But they want a Redo, or Do Over. They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs - Go back to work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

So as usual, Fox News made sure to put on guests that would trash his rivals' reputation thoroughly.

On America's Newsroom, co-host Bill Hemmer introduced the Washington Examiner's Hugo Gurdon to do the honors.

Hemmer said, "John Dean is a star witness Hugo, how about that?"

Gurdon said, "You know, we wrote in the "Washington Examiner" editorial this morning that this is one of the signs that the Democratic investigations into the House have descended from drama into farce."

He continued, "If John Dean is your star witness and he's the lead-off batter, it shows how bad things will get. He was described as a master manipulator in the Watergate scandal. He's a felon and he's been disbarred. His only role these days is to be a sort of house trained poodle for the Democrats."

Trump's childish mockery of his rivals is the norm now for all Republicans.

"When they ask he will sit and beg for the impeachment of Republican presidents. He did the same with George W. Bush. He said he should be impeached. That's his role and it doesn't speak well of what is going down on Capitol Hill today."

Hemmer offered up no explanation of Dean's presence or his possible wisdom in this situation at all.

But you know, the felon recently pardoned by Trump, Dinesh D'Souza, is a constant mainstay on the airwaves of Fox News, supporting Trump in every way while he tries to rewrite American history. You'd think Fox would live up to it's own high standards, but it's okay if you're a Republican, always, on Fox.