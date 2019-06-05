Wingnuts Can No Longer Wave The Flag In Our Faces

Those of us of a certain age have spent our entire lives listening to wingnuts descend like a gaggle of screeching harpies on anyone who opposed the Vietnam War, much less dodged the draft. They crucified Bill Clinton for years over the issue and even a war hero like John Kerry was ruthlessly smeared. Vietnam was the crucible that every politician of that generation had to account for. A man who said something like this would have been relentlessly pilloried by every Republican and half the Democrats in this country:

Piers Morgan says, "You were not able to serve in Vietnam because of bone spurs on your feet, do you wish you'd been able to serve?" Donald Trump said this:

"Well, I was never a fan of that war, I'll be honest with you. I thought it was a terrible war. I thought it was very far away ... and at that time nobody ever heard of the country. Today they're doing very well, in fact on trade they're brutal, very brutal, they're great negotiators, they're great business people. Nobody ever heard of Vietnam. People said, 'what is happening over there?'. So I was never a fan. This isn't like I'm fighting against Nazi Germany, we're fighting against Hitler. And I was like a lot of people. Now, I wasn't out on the streets marching, I wasn't saying I was going to move to Canada like a lot of people did ... but no, I was not a fan of that war. That war was not something we should've been involved in"

Morgan asks, "Would you like to have served generally, perhaps in another ..." Trump said, "I would not have minded that at all, I think I would have been honored, but I think I'm making up for that now, look, 700 billion dollars I gave last year and this year it's 716 billion dollars and I think I'm making up for it rapidly..."

I'm sure his old wingnut white guy cultists are all clapping like like the brainwashed trained seals they are. But it galling. After all the years I've had to listen to their bullshit about Vietnam and they end up loving this Richie-Rich asshole whose daddy bought him out of the war. Now he says he's making up for it by saying he "gave" a lot of money to the military like he wrote a personal check!

Just as we no longer have to pay any attention to the conservative evangelicals when they talk about morality, neither do we have to care when the wingnuts wave the flag in our faces. I will be screaming "Donald Trump" in their faces until the day I shuffle off my mortal coil.

Update: And by the way, he didn't have any bone spurs. He can't even remember which feet they were on.

