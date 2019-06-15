Lance Mannion: One of the Mike’s Blog Round Up regulars could use our support right now.

Working Economics Blog: There’s no mystery as to why the United States is experiencing a real teacher shortage.

Blog for Arizona: Introducing White Hat, a progressive think tank for Arizona.

Blogging Blue: To fully fund Wisconsin’s transportation budget, raise the gas tax already.

Towleroad: GLAAD is glad that Taylor Swift isn’t mad.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It does not affect your daily life very much if your neighbor marries a box turtle. But that does not mean it is right…Now you must raise your children up in a world where that union of man and box turtle is on the same legal footing as man and wife." (Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn, July 8, 2004)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.