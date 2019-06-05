Good morning fellow Crooks and Liars! As I write this, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, has arrested and charged former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson on 7 counts of child neglect, 3 counts of culpable negligence and 1 count of perjury. Peterson was the so-called good guy with a gun on duty during the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School happened; he didn't help. We look at gun violence today because: We Must.

Spocko's Brain calls out gun humpers fake stats.

Padre Steve lives in Virginia Beach, has PTSD, and as a gun owner, has something to say about gun ownership.

Welcome Back to Gotham City remembers the time our government shot the civilians.

Juanita Jean's tells us about someone having fun-with-guns.

Bonus Track: because we're all about the music, Open Culture walks us through Elton John's creative process.

