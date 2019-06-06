Happy Thursday, Crooks and Liars! After all the irrational bleating and obvious lying coming out of our extremely stable genius' pie hole as he embarrasses us in front of our best pals on this here blue marble in space, I thought we could take a break and click some links from the very rational, and fact-based world of Science. Think of it as a palate cleanser.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News looks at our carbon dioxide levels and is getting ready to say, "I told you so!"

SparkOnIt rounds up where NASA will go in the next 20 years!

Empire of the Senseless remembers when we dreamed big.

Big Bad Bald Bastard went to his Secret Science Club and learned about the making of the moral mind. Is it Nature or Nurture?

Bonus Track: I Should Be Laughing goes to church.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.