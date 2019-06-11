Nick Confessore Says Trump Is 'Bragging About His Girlfriend In Canada'

The Morning Joe crew went into detail over Trump's own internal polling showing him doing badly in key states -- and him telling his staffers to say he's doing great.

"We all read these stories almost on a daily basis with a smile on our face and say, well, there he goes again. But we end up in a world where there's not a government in the world I can think of that can cut an agreement, a deal, a treaty, with the lack of credibility of the president of the United State, trusting his word," Mike Barnicle said.

"I mean, this is the president of the United States. Pause a second and think about that. He's speaking publicly about a deals that don't exist, as though he's a camper who's bragging about his girlfriend in Canada," Nick Confessore said.

"It doesn't exist, it didn't happen, it's an obvious attempt to save face because he's under intense pressure from his own party under these tariff threats. But this is the president of the United States who is ad libbing and making up deals that don't exist -- on camera. I'm still capable of being speechless about it."

"Yeah, and again, the Mexican foreign minister said there may be this kind of deal a few months from now, but we did not agree and certainly did not 'fully sign and document anything stating such,' " Willie Geist pointed out.