Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Pelosi Pegs McConnell: ‘Grim Reaper’ Killing Bills That Help Americans

Mitch McConnell has called himself "the grim reaper" as he blocks one House bill after another. Nancy Pelosi pointed out in her presser Thursday that these bills are for things voters want.
By David
34 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

While speaking to reporters at her weekly press conference, Pelosi presented a list of bills that the Democratically-controlled House had passed.

“Leader McConnell seems to take great pride in calling himself the Grim Reaper,” Pelosi explained. “It’s part of his political campaign, it’s part of the pride he takes as leader of the Senate.”

“None of these things are going to be passed, they won’t even be voted on,” she said of the list of bills, which included the legislation on Dreamers, equal rights, gun violence prevention, violence against women, climate and paycheck fairness.“

What is it about Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Congress that they do not want to respond to what is so popular across the board in our country?” the Speaker later asked.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.