Ha, Ha! Nancy Pelosi Sticks It To 'Moscow Mitch' In Speech To IL Dems

Oh, Nancy! Way to twist the knife! Via NBC News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday slammed "Moscow Mitch" — a derisive nickname for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — for blocking bills aimed at preventing gun violence and foreign election interference.

"We all want to invest in building our democracy and saving it from any enemies foreign and domestic, so we've sent our legislation to the Senate," Pelosi said at an Illinois Democrats’ “Democrat Day” event in Springfield. "'Moscow Mitch' says that he is the 'Grim Reaper" ... that he's going to bury all this legislation. Well, we have news for him. All this legislation is alive and well in the general public."

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has been sharply criticized in recent weeks after he blocked two election security bills that Democrats put forward after former special counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony on Russian election interference.