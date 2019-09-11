Nancy Pelosi Loses It With Reporter: ‘Go Ask Mitch McConnell Why HE Hasn't Acted!’

A visibly annoyed Nancy Pelosi reacted to a reporter's inane question that the Democrats weren't doing enough on guns right now. The Speaker's blunt reaction was for the reporter to go ask Mitch McConnell if he has any regrets for all the people who die because of him was pitch-perfect.

Source: Newsweek

A visibly angry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told reporters Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was to blame for people dying, because he was getting in the way of approving legislation to curb gun violence.

Following several recent mass shootings, Pelosi expressed her frustration at McConnell for not allowing a vote on a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases.

McConnell says he would not put any gun legislation to the Senate unless President Donald Trump would sign it into law.

Pelosi was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if she regretted not bringing back the House in August to keep momentum going on the legislation, which has become more salient in the light of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Pelosi said: "We did our job. The Senate was supposed to come back, why don't you all get that straight? The Senate did not come back to pass the bill.I'm getting very angry about the silliness of these questions.

"Lives are at stake. Senator McConnell is standing in the way. We passed our bill in February.

"Members had events all over the country to ask him to bring up the bill. Don't ask me what we haven't done. We have done it. And if you are annoyed with my impatience, it's because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn't acted.

"Why don't you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn't acted?" she said, according to ABC News.