MSNBC Decides White Focus Group Represents All PA Voters

MSNBC on Monday broadcast a focus group of eight Pennsylvania people who voted for President Donald Trump and plan to do so again in 2020.

The focus group was sponsored by Axios and conducted by Engagius.

“My big takeaway is that President Trump is standing tall in northwestern Pennsylvania,” Engagius co-founder Rich Thau told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing.

“Is there an opening for Democrats?” Jansing wondered.

“There wasn’t a lot,” Thau explained. “Most of these people who voted for Obama and then voted for Trump really like Donald Trump. In other places we visited, there are a lot of people who would rather have Barack Obama back. But these people in northwestern Pennsylvania, they’re happy with Donald Trump.”

At one point in the focus group, Thau asked the participants why they liked Trump.

“He was different,” one man said.

“He’s willing to be an American!” another man offered. “Dump all the hyphens and everything. We’re Americans first.”

“I like the idea that he wants to take care of Americans first,” one woman explained.