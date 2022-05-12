PA Senate Candidate Blasts Chuck Todd For His Terrible Journalism

It's always a good day when Chuck Todd gets thoroughly ass-whacked for his lazy journalism right on live TV.

Todd introduced Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, who's running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania against Malcolm Kenyatta and John Fetterman. First, though, he flashed a poll that showed Lamb trailing Fetterman by more than 30 points, and then misquotes Lamb to his face, saying, "You tell me the coalition does not look like it is coming together, yet. What do you say?"

Lamb wasted no time setting the record straight.

"Well, Chuck, it IS coming together. I wish you would share higher-quality polling information with your viewers than you led this segment with. I mean, you've been doing this long enough to know how low-quality that is," Lamb shot back, before schooling him on Pennsylvania politics.

"The fact is, we put in the work with voters in Philadelphia and all over the state. One of the things they know, Reverend Tyler knows this, and others know this, on the day after the primary, you have to step out into a larger world in Pennsylvania and you do have to win swing voters and Independents and even moderate Republicans," Lamb informed him. "That's not a luxury item but something you actually have to have to be successful. I am the only candidate in this race that's ever done it, and I've done it in red areas. President Trump came to this town for his rally that I won by 500 votes, the year after he won it by 500 votes. I've done that in a lot of parts of western Pennsylvania, and that's what will make me successful if I'm our nominee."

Todd asked, "You think this is more of a myth that Fetterman connects more with the voters than you do?"

"I think it is totally unproven. I have been in three elections in a row where I had to win swing voters in order to win. John only has been in Democratic primaries. Here in our state, you don't get to vote separately for the lieutenant governor in the general election, and so he never faced a Republican head-to-head in a general election. This is the most important general election our state is going to have for a long time. The entire balance of the Senate is there."

Do your homework, Chuckie.