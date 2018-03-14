PA-18: Trump Silenced By The Lamb

It was close -- but only if you forget that PA-18 was supposed to be far out of reach for Democrats. Trump won here by 20 points, and he and his family campaigned here heavily. Hell, Trump even announced a steel tariff because he thought it would help win the district.

And his perfect record holds. Every candidate for whom Trump personally campaigns goes down. Thanks! No tweets this morning, Trump was... silenced by the Lamb!

Lamb, a former Marine, ran without taking PAC money, vowed to support Social Security and Medicaid, abortion rights, and won the historically-Republican seat. He will hold the seat for only a few months, since PA-18 is one of the most heavily-gerrymandered districts in the state and it will disappear in the court-ordered redistricting.

Despite the GOP spin that he ran as a Republican, listen to this speech and disabuse yourself of that notion.

NEW: Democrat Conor Lamb is the apparent winner in Pennsylvania special congressional election, according to an NBC News projection. — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2018

While we await final results In the PA-18 special election (where Democrat Lamb has declared victory), here’s a look at what GOP, conservative groups spent: $10 million-plus

(Via @DavidWright_CNN)https://t.co/0y7T4tEHNK — Ram Ramgopal (@RamCNN) March 14, 2018