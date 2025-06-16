Elizabeth Warren Tears Apart Trump Lackey On LIVE TV

In this video we took a look at the dark heart of conservatism. Whoever Scott Bessent once was when he worked with the Soros family, and whoever he pretends to be when he shows off his family, including a husband and two children, able to be conceived through surrogacy and adopted by both him and his husband, he'd fuck over every gay couple int the country and look for more to harm, if it protected his $500MM portfolio.

Bessent is an oligarch, a heartless whore for Donald Trump. In this video, Senator Warren confronts the Treasury Secretary about his cruelty in cutting destroying Medicaid so he and his friends can get a tax cut. Warren traps him with her crafty and creative line of questioning, exposing his utter disregard for all those who will die once he takes their health care.

It's just so brilliantly done.

Watch the video! And remember to support indy media, Subcribe to Cliff's Edge Youtube & Blue Amp Substack!