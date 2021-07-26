Politics
PA Gubernatorial Candidate Investigated In Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Republican strategist Charlie Gerow maintains he was not the cause of the accident, but could not explain how he drove several miles with the motorcyclist wedged to his car's grill.
By Ed Scarce
9 hours ago by Ed Scarce
I can't see Charlie Gerow staying in the race for Governor too much longer, but I suppose for a man who can drive for several miles with a motorcycle and motorcyclist stuck to his powerful Mercedes, while maintaining he did nothing wrong, anything is possible.

Source: Philly Voice

Charlie Gerow, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, is under investigation for his involvement in a Chester County crash that killed a motorcyclist and shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for seven hours, according to multiple reports.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday just west of the King of Prussia interchange in the westbound lanes of the turnpike, police said. A witness told Spotlight PA's Angela Couloumbis that Gerow drove for several miles with the motorcycle stuck to the front of his car.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Gerow said through a spokesperson that he “looks forward to the State Police completing their investigation and is confident that the investigation will confirm that he was not the cause (of) the accident.”

I'd be curious to know how you can drive several miles with a large motorcycle stuck to your grill. Seems like something you'd notice. Somewhat reminiscent of South Dakota's Attorney-General who had a pedestrian launch his face through his windshield, though Jason Ravnsborg could not recall that happening either. That man also died.

A highway construction worker, Nicholas Forgette, told Spotlight PA that he saw a Mercedes pass with a motorcycle wedged into its grill when he was working on the turnpike Wednesday evening.

According to Forgette, the motorcycle was “sitting upright, with the side stuck into the front of the car." Naturally enough, "there were sparks" and "it was very loud."

Gerow is a well-known Republican consultant and political insider -- who is also the vice chairman of the American Conservative Union, host of CPAC (Complain, Pout And Cry).

