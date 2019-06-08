Rep. Waters Predicted White House's Cave On Mexico, Fox News Is Bigly Mad

God forbid on State TV Rep. Maxine Waters should be credited with getting it right. She correctly predicted that Trump would cave before the weekend on levying tariffs on Mexico, which would equate to higher prices on goods Americans bought.

Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers. Bet your bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend. Just another bluff! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 7, 2019

Well, cave he did, but the Storm Troopers on Fox (Ed Henry, Jedediah Bila, Pete Hegseth) are praising his negotiating skills, and benevolent generosity, while feigning outrage at the descriptors Rep. Waters uses for Trump. Add some outright lies to the fake outrage, and you have the basic Fox News formula.

HENRY: Remember you had Democrats like Maxine Waters out there a couple days ago predicting DOOM. Of course, we have heard that before. She actually called the president a dictator and said, "Dictator Trump is going to cave in to Mexico," as if she was rooting for Mexico in these talks and not America, which is shocking. Because here you have the U.S. and Mexico trying to work out a deal with the threat of tariffs on the table. The President said it was gonna work, and guess what? It sounds like it did. HEGSETH: Yeah, that's right. The deal was struck last night, announced. And here was the president, an hour ago tweeting this morning about it. He said, "Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico!" BILA: So, let's take a look at agreement and what it includes. The Mexican National Guard will be deployed, action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking, asylum seekers returned to Mexico, that is an important key point to note. Mexico to offer asylum seekers jobs, healthcare and education, and, perhaps most importantly, further action will be taken if no results occur in 90 days.

↓ Story continues below ↓ HEGSETH: Probably the tariffs come back... BILA: Exactly. He is saying listen, I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt. I'm glad we are going to make a deal and putting it out there. But he's saying, if you don't stand firm on these things we have agreed to, in 90 days I could be back in the swing of things with these tariffs. I'm not going to take no for an answer when it comes to mutually addressing this crisis.

Rep. Waters is not rooting for America? And rooting for Mexico, our ally, is bad? None of this computes in the real world. On Earth 2, though, it makes perfect sense — exactly the same amount of sense as later on in the video, when the three of them are whining about the fact that it's so sad we all can't get along.

Also, please note that they don't mention AT ALL how this deal resulted in concessions on the U.S. side, in addition to our promising not to levy the threatened tariffs. According to Vox:



In exchange, the US has agreed to speed up processing of asylum claims (immigration advocacy group the National Immigration Forum estimates the process currently takes between 6 months and several years). The US will also expand its “Migration Protection Protocols,” a policy under which asylum seekers are sent back to Mexico while they wait for US officials to process their asylum claims.

There are those great negotiating skills on display for all to see!