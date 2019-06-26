Seth Myers Explains Why 'She's Not My Type' Is Not Exactly A Defense

Seth Meyers talked about the latest rape accusation against Trump in a segment called “Hey!”

“Hey, asshole. If someone asks you ‘Did you rape that woman?’ and you say ‘No, she’s not my type’? That’s not a defense. That’s a confession,” he said. "It's like if you asked Hannibal Lecter, 'Did you eat that guy?' and you said, 'No, he looked a little bony."

“And hey. No one believes you when you deny this stuff because you already admitted to it, remember? You were on a bus with Billy Bush, bragging about assaulting women like some kind of Port Authority pervert. Trump's head shot shouldn't be hanging in the White House, it should be on the wall in every Greyhound bus station."

He said he understood that Trump thinks the media is "always trying to screw you, but hey! You're not their type."