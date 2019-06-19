White House Claims Immunity In Hope Hick's Congressional Testimony Today

Hope Hicks arrived to testify in tiny little tidbits today, and of course everyone is going wild. Trump is now claiming executive privilege and some made-up "immunity."

Hope Hicks arrives for her closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee and does not respond to a question from @MaryKBruce on whether she plans to answer questions about her time at the White House. https://t.co/Nsmf3HWUXg pic.twitter.com/mPpz0zGFjL — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2019

But I thought we should lead with this:

Just asked Nancy Pelosi about WH saying Hope Hicks should not answer questions about her time at the WH, and she said: “Obstruction of justice.” And she walked to the elevator. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 18, 2019

You think Nancy Pelosi's not leading up to something? She's Omar Little: "When you come at the king, you best not miss."

WH says Hope Hicks is “absolutely immune” from testifying about her time at the WH, something Dems are flatly rejecting. They want to ask about allegations in Mueller report. https://t.co/No2mmlw7mF pic.twitter.com/JpBGsppDif — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 18, 2019

This claim of “immunity” is laughable. No such immunity exists. Not even close. https://t.co/BHXvgwWGXd — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 19, 2019

Hope Hicks will testify today. White House Counsel Cipollone wrote a letter to Chairman Nadler claiming Hicks, as a presidential advisor, enjoys “absolute immunity.” Problem is, there’s no such thing. Why do all those around Trump chose to drink the disinformation kool-aid? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) June 19, 2019

Dems not happy so far with Hope Hicks appearance. Karen Bass told me “it’s pretty ridiculous” WH counsels are objecting to any questions about her time at the WH, as Nadler goes one-by-one through the questions. Nadler made clear to Hicks and the WH that he views this as “absurd” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 19, 2019

.@RepTedLieu is not happy with Hope Hicks interview. “The White House is making crap up” — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) June 19, 2019

The fact Hope Hicks isn’t testifying publicly is ridiculous. Even if it’s WH Counsel objecting to everything, the American people deserve to see & hear the obstruction in real time. Traitors/criminals don’t deserve closed-door testimonies. Everything should be public & televised.

A transcript will be released after her testimony. Meanwhile, the Cheeto seems nervous:

The Dems are very unhappy with the Mueller Report, so after almost 3 years, they want a Redo, or Do Over. This is extreme Presidential Harassment. They gave Crooked Hillary’s people complete Immunity, yet now they bring back Hope Hicks. Why aren’t the Dems looking at the..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

....33,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS? That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019