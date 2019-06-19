Politics
White House Claims Immunity In Hope Hick's Congressional Testimony Today

The White House is also now claiming executive privilege, which will translate to months of litigation.
By Susie Madrak

Hope Hicks arrived to testify in tiny little tidbits today, and of course everyone is going wild. Trump is now claiming executive privilege and some made-up "immunity."

But I thought we should lead with this:

You think Nancy Pelosi's not leading up to something? She's Omar Little: "When you come at the king, you best not miss."

A transcript will be released after her testimony. Meanwhile, the Cheeto seems nervous:

