Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds To Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday fired back at President Donald Trump after he told her to “go back” to her country of origin — even though she was born in the U.S.

“It’s unfortunate that he feels the way he feels about people of color,” Ocasio-Cortez explained to NBC News. “It’s unfortunate the way he feels about immigrants, naturalized citizens or not.”

“What I would tell him is that it’s time to move on from him,” she continued as she seemed to choke up. “And it’s time to move on from his conception of an America that we tried to move past for a long time.”

According to the New York Democrat, Trump “relies on racism, division and anti-immigrant sentiment to consolidate power because he does not have a positive vision for the future of America.”

“He doesn’t believe in a prosperous future for our country,” she added. “He believes that everything is a threat. I just don’t think from a leadership perspective that’s a strong place to operate from.”