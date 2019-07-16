Anthony Scaramucci Calls Trump's Racist Tweets 'Reprehensible'

Donald Trump's friend and former communications director did not hold back in an interview with BBC Radio 4 while discussing Trump's racist tweets against four female freshman Congresswomen this weekend.

Scaramucci said, "It's racially-charged tweeting. He’s blowing very hard on a dog-whistle that every ethnic group that’s landed in the United States has had to hear,” said Scaramucci.

Like my Italian-American grandparents, Anthony's came from Italy and were told to go back to their own country many times. It's hurtful and destructive and quite dangerous. Scaramucci said there's no ethnic group that hasn't been told the same thing.

"It's a clarion call for racism," Scaramucci said

Scaramucci said it's "un-American" not to call Trump out for this behavior. Hear that, Kellyanne?

The BBC radio host said Anthony seems a little bit nervous to call Trump a racist.

Anthony said he doesn't think Trump is a racist and then said, "But here’s the thing: if you continue to say and act in that manner, then we all have to look at him and say, ‘OK, well, maybe you weren’t a racist, but now you’re turning into one.' I mean what are you doing exactly?”

Scaramucci continued, "What he did over the weekend was reprehensible." And he bashed Republican leaders for not speaking out against Trump's behavior and said "shame on them."

Shame on them, indeed.