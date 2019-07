Le Voyage Dans la Lune (1902)

It was filmed 117 years ago.

It runs less than 15 minutes.

It's silent and in black and white.

It's one of the great treasures of world cinema.

And I can think of no more appropriate day to bring it to you than on the 50th anniversary of man landing on the Moon.

(PS. As one YouTube commenter noted, no actual moons were harmed in the making of this masterpiece.)

Enjoy! Open thread below...