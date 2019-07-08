Eric Swalwell Steps Out; Tom Steyer May Step In

Apparently Eric Swalwell is passing the torch from his generation to the elders as he prepares to exit the 2020 Democratic primary race and billionaire Tom Steyer prepares to step in. I guess Democrats didn't have anyone in the "Impeach Trump" billionaire lane for the primary, so here comes Steyer.

Reports confirm that Eric Swalwell's afternoon press conference will be an announcement that he intends to drop his presidential bid to pursue re-election to his House seat in 2020.

This is a moment where we hope many of the 20 or so white men running for office stop and consider whether there might be other areas in our political landscape in need of their presence. Like, say, running against a Republican for a Senate seat in their state. Or helping to bolster one of the frontrunners. We just don't need that many white dudes in the presidential race, no matter how hard media works to pretend Trump voters can be wooed.

If Tom Steyer is concerned about how climate change is treated, he can endorse Jay Inslee and elevate the issue. It's not necessary to run for president to get it done.