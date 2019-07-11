Fox Biz: AOC's Call For A Living Wage Is An 'Attack On Poor People'

Fox Business columnist Liz Peek attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the congresswoman called for a living wage in New York City.

“AOC says a $15 minimum wage is not enough in New York City,” Fox Business host Stuart Varney griped on Tuesday. “How far left can you go without dropping off that cliff?”

Peek said that the Green New Deal proposed by Ocasio-Cortez is an “attack on poor people.”

“That’s what people really have to understand,” Peek opined. “If you start pushing energy prices or electricity prices higher in this country, doesn’t hurt us. Not a big portion of our budget goes for paying for heat and electricity.”

“It really hurts poor people,” she continued. “Driving up the minimum wage above $15 as she wants to do, we know it costs jobs. Who does that hurt? It hurts poor people. Open borders. Drives wages down. Who does that hurt? Poor people.”

Varney also complained that Ocasio-Cortez “has a mob” of Twitter followers.

“Let’s just be clear,” he said. “If you basically confront AOC on Twitter, you are assailed in the most horrible way. And yet she does not take criticism easily. That we have seen.”