Fox & Friends Laughs While Reading Trump's Bigoted 'Go Back To Africa' Tweets

Trump tweeted that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (born in NYC), Ayanna Pressley (born in Chicago), and Rashida Tlaib (born in Detroit) should go back to the "crime infested places from which they came." Rep. Ilan Omar emigrated at age ten. To the kids at Fox and Friends this was hilarious, with new weekend host Jedediah Bila finding his remarks especially funny, calling them "very comedic" and saying he is "making an important point."
Source: Media Matters
Following an earlier segment on Fox & Friends, Trump made bigoted remarks attacking Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [D-NY], Ilhan Omar [D-MN], Ayanna Pressley [D-MA], and Rashida Tlaib [D-MI], telling them to "go back" to "crime infested places from which they came."
While many commentators noted the open racism of Trump's remarks, Fox & Friends praised Trump for "making an important point," even laughing along as they read what he wrote.
From the July 14 edition of Fox News' Fox & Friends: