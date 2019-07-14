Fox & Friends Laughs While Reading Trump's Bigoted 'Go Back To Africa' Tweets

Trump tweeted that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (born in NYC), Ayanna Pressley (born in Chicago), and Rashida Tlaib (born in Detroit) should go back to the "crime infested places from which they came." Rep. Ilan Omar emigrated at age ten. To the kids at Fox and Friends this was hilarious, with new weekend host Jedediah Bila finding his remarks especially funny, calling them "very comedic" and saying he is "making an important point."

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

Source: Media Matters

Following an earlier segment on Fox & Friends, Trump made bigoted remarks attacking Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [D-NY], Ilhan Omar [D-MN], Ayanna Pressley [D-MA], and Rashida Tlaib [D-MI], telling them to "go back" to "crime infested places from which they came."

While many commentators noted the open racism of Trump's remarks, Fox & Friends praised Trump for "making an important point," even laughing along as they read what he wrote.

From the July 14 edition of Fox News' Fox & Friends: