Illinois GOP Posts Racist 'The Jihad Squad' On Facebook

State Chairman Tim Schneider called it "bigoted" and "does not reflect my values or the Illinois Republican Party’s values," which for Republicans is like when people tell you it's not about the money, it's about the money. These are Republican values.

Source: Chicago Tribune

Top leaders of the Illinois Republican Party launched an effort at damage control Sunday after a social media post echoed President Donald Trump’s criticism of four Democratic congresswoman and went further, referring to them in a movie-type poster of being a “jihad squad” and contending they believe any criticism is racist.

The post was made to the Illinois Republican County Chairmen’s Association Facebook page on Friday night but gained publicity over the weekend. It displayed images of Democratic U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and topped by a hijab-wearing Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The four, all women of color, have been dubbed “the squad.”

“Political jihad is their game,” the Facebook post said. “If you don’t agree with their socialist ideology, you’re racist.”

The post also displayed the logo of the association.

The four members of Congress have been at the center of Trump’s social media posts for a week, after he initially told members of the group in a tweet “to go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

All four are citizens, and three of them were born in the United States.