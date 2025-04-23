JD Vance Now 'Executor' Of Pope - I Mean, Trade Deals

Fox business analyst Charles Gasparino said that JD Vance is now going to be an executor, (with a gun?) negotiating trade deals with our foreign partners after the markets crashed again on Monday.

The White House is doing damage control to curtail the stock market collapse for at least for a few days. The A.I. Press bot claimed a deal with China may be imminent and "Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects “there will be a de-escalation” in President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in the “very near future.”

.

The inclusion of JD Vance is beyond the pale in this disgusting MAGA soup of dreck.

Gasparino admitted Trump is scrambling to put together deals.

Any deal to stop the destruction of the US economy.

GASPARINO: Here's what we know, and this is from my sources close to the White House, people inside the White House. What they're saying is simply this. They are scrambling to do deals. They would like to do a deal with China, OK? However, those talks are, you know, I think some of the press on this that it's a deal is imminent. You saw some of that way overblown. This has to do with China, from what I understand, coming to the table and negotiating as well. So there's a lot riding on China's participation. What is interesting is that I heard that V.P. Vance, now we know he's in India right now. He's become, and this is how they described it to me, people close to Vance, a major executor in the trade negotiations. I don't know what that exactly means. It means he has a gun. Does he have a gun in his hand? I doubt it. But apparently he's going to be part of, he's part and parcel of these things with Scott Bessent, with Howard Lutnick to make this work. And they are scrambling to do deals.

Hopefully, JD Vance will have better luck with our trade partners than he did with The Pope.

Including the unlikable Vance into these trade talks shows how frantic and worried the Trump administration is.

It won't be long before the Treasury Secretary yells Eureka! and declares multiple trade deals have been struck.

These deals have no effect on the US economy or people's lives. The economy was growing before Trump became obsessed and has caused devastation among the working class. It's shameful.