MAGA Turns On GOP Senator, TEARS HIM NEW ONE At Town Hall

Poor Chuck Grassley. The man survived The Spanish American War, The Palmer Raids, trench warfare, Prohibition, the Dust Bowl and the invention of indoor plumbing—but he may not survive the MAGA mob he helped create. Feels like all these once-sorta-respectable Republicans who whored out for MAGA should have re-read Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" in recent years.

At a town hall that looked less civic engagement and more an exorcism gone haywire, Grassley got torched by at-least-some-formerly-Trump-loving constituents furious over the kidnapping of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man dumped in El Salvador, thanks to Trump’s no-due-process death pact with the local tyrant, President Bukele. Turns out, even red-hat loyalists don’t love it when innocent Americans get shipped to concentration camps to live among murderous gangs. Especially when it's just b/c Chuck bows to Trump, who's playing footsie with autocrats for fake “immigration policy.”

As Grassley stood there blinking like someone just asked him to explain TikTok, it all became painfully clear. The MAGA beast Chuck fed, housed and protected is now eating him--and many other soulless sellouts of the GOP--alive. Not even that folksy Iowa drawl or the fact he's a barely sentient being at this point can save him from the blowback of backing a fascist.

So check out the video--and a reminder: Please Subscribe to Cliff's Edge--we are independent media fighting the fight against home-grown fascism every day.