FOX Business Cuts Off Guest Criticizing Trump

After the Trump administration made a huge production out of holding Chinese Telecom giant Huawei accountable for their intelligence gathering actions, Trump has now caved to the pressures of the Chinese president.

After meeting with Xi Jinping Trump said he will “remove some curbs on Huawei Technologies Co. buying high-tech equipment from the U.S."

Larry Kudlow had a hard time addressing Trump's flip flop to Chris Wallace on Sunday and Senate Republicans are vying for a veto-proof bill to thwart Trump's actions.

Analysis: Trump’s Huawei reversal is outraging Republicans https://t.co/wQPIeQwfts — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 1, 2019

Gordon Chang is often on Fox Business network as an expert on China, but when he criticized Trump over his Huawei capitulation they quickly turned away and said they'd get back to him soon.

They never did.

David Assman was in subbing for Stuart Varney and interviewed Chang about the talks between Trump and China on their trade wars.

Chang said he thought a trade deal would be unlikely because of pressures inside of China.

And then Gordon went where Fox guests are never allowed to go.

Chang said, "The thing that is really -- really very concerning is in the weeks leading up to the Osaka G20, when Trump sat down with Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler."

He continued, "You had Xi Jinping issue a public demand to the U.S. to relieve Huawei technologies, the Chinese company, and inexplicably David, Trump gave that relief to Huawei , essentially capitulating to the Chinese leader in public."

Assman ended the interview quickly, "We'll get back to you and China trade in a moment, Gordon, stay with us."

They never did get back to Gordon in over an hour.