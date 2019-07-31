Summer Donation Drive

Read time: 1 minute
A Huge Part Of The Problem: CNN Is Terrible At Politics

CNN's idea of "debate" is people yelling at each other, so they engineered that very thing on the debate stage. #Fail
By Tengrain
By Tengrain
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
I turned off the CNN Debate soon after the strange sportsball-sounding voice over and the weird stand for the National Anthem opening. I mean really, CNN, was the Stealth Bomber unavailable to do a fly-over? After all that unneeded and unnecessary noise, I snickered when Jake Tapper scolded everyone about how tight the time was.

CNN, from the get-go, the pre-game, the Powerhouse Panel, made it clear that this was Progressives v. Moderates. They even got into their typical shouty selves, with one vapid CNN personality (Erin Burnett, above) actually screaming, “But labels matter!”

The only other thing that was notable is the way CNN framed all the questions—seriously all of them—from the GOP perspective. They tried to pit the candidates against each other, rather than have them explain/support their positions, and mostly they used the centrist and corporate Dems Delany, Hickenlooper, and Ryan (worst law firm ever) as the foil.

CNN asked one of them, “Do you believe that Sen. Sanders is too extreme to beat President Trump?” My jaw hit the floor.

It was CNN drama. They are the worst.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors (Tweets added by @bluegal)


