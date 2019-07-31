A Huge Part Of The Problem: CNN Is Terrible At Politics

I turned off the CNN Debate soon after the strange sportsball-sounding voice over and the weird stand for the National Anthem opening. I mean really, CNN, was the Stealth Bomber unavailable to do a fly-over? After all that unneeded and unnecessary noise, I snickered when Jake Tapper scolded everyone about how tight the time was.

CNN, from the get-go, the pre-game, the Powerhouse Panel, made it clear that this was Progressives v. Moderates. They even got into their typical shouty selves, with one vapid CNN personality (Erin Burnett, above) actually screaming, “But labels matter!”

The only other thing that was notable is the way CNN framed all the questions—seriously all of them—from the GOP perspective. They tried to pit the candidates against each other, rather than have them explain/support their positions, and mostly they used the centrist and corporate Dems Delany, Hickenlooper, and Ryan (worst law firm ever) as the foil.

Pretty much every question now is directed at a candidate polling at less than 1% and is some variation of: Tell us more about why Bernie and Warren are a left-wing radicals — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 31, 2019

CNN asked one of them, “Do you believe that Sen. Sanders is too extreme to beat President Trump?” My jaw hit the floor.

@JakeTapper keeps telling us how Americans LOVE their overpriced health care insurance which forces people to beg for an extra pill and serious surgeries that must fall within the numeric insurance coding system. — SEO Web Writer (@LAWriter) July 31, 2019

It was CNN drama. They are the worst.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors (Tweets added by @bluegal)