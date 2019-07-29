Kamala Harris Unveils Her Medicare For All Plan Before Debate

CNN's Alysin Camerota announced the release of Kamala Harris's Medicare for All plan today. "CNN's Kyung Lah is in Detroit with all of the details," she said.

"It is a plan as fresh as the top of the hour," Lah said.

"Let's note the timing of this. This is being released a day before the Democratic debate starts. She has been criticized for weeks now about what exactly does she believe? Well, she is now putting it on paper. Here is her plan. It is a Medicare for All plan, Kamala Harris in a post that published top of the hour.

"It puts her squarely between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, because it scales up the current Medicare system. It leaves in place what we know as them. But in today's Medicare, there's also private insurance, a private insurance option known as Medicare Advantage. About a third of Medicare enrollees take advantage of that. So under Harris' plan, there is a place for private insurance. That's very different from Bernie Sanders, who would eliminate all private insurance.

"The second thing she does is, she expands the transition time. Under Bernie Sanders' plan, he believes he could transition in four years. Senator Harris saying that is not realistic. She wants a smooth transition of ten years. and then the biggie. She has no middle class tax hike. It is a promise she made here on CNN. She says under her plan there will be no tax for families who make less than $100,000 a year. And that there would be a progressive tax for anyone who make over $100,000 a year. and, you know, I spoke to a tax person yesterday, John. He says it is feasible although there hasn't been an exact study of how long a ten-year transition would potentially take."

Some initial reactions:

This is really great. @kamalaharris has an excellent transition to a Medicare for All that is based on the actual Medicare program. Really well done. https://t.co/CXzUfG0SeA — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) July 29, 2019

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS, former HHS Secretary and architect of Obamacare, on @KamalaHarris' Medicare for All plan: "This plan builds on the progress we made in the Affordable Care Act. We need innovative ideas like this. Senator Harris' plan is a smart way to get to Medicare for All."

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Ian Sams (@IanSams) July 29, 2019

Harris’ version of Medicare for All is more like “Medicare” the American insurance program for seniors.



Bernie’s is more like “Medicare” the Canadian health program. https://t.co/2Ag22nOy3I — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 29, 2019

"Experts say that Harris’s approach enables her to continue supporting universal coverage — a major priority for progressives — while also making the plan a bit more politically palatable to folks who are concerned by how disruptive it could be."https://t.co/PhMdadFQJZ — Ian Sams (@IanSams) July 29, 2019

This line is patently false. Everything we've seen has shown that they will oppose a plan like this just as vigorously. https://t.co/fnDwIxlcya pic.twitter.com/a6w2iy4bbd — Jonathan "Boo and Vote" Cohn (@JonathanCohn) July 29, 2019