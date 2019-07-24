LIVE BLOG 2: Mueller Says Trump Could Be Charged After Leaving Office

as we see, once again, the crimes of the current president laid out during the mueller hearing, i would like to remind you that obama once wore a tan suit pic.twitter.com/PwwQ9GYuOt
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 24, 2019
It’s like one of those preschool-level connect-the-dots pictures where there are so many dots that it’s OBVIOUSLY a mouse, but Mueller is not allowed to use a crayon and can’t say the word “mouse.”
So it’s up to Congress to connect the dots.
— Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) July 24, 2019
Mueller affirmatively points to March 27 letter saying Barr misrepresented report, saying it speaks for itself.
Oops. She fucked that up. Twice now.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 24, 2019
— June Millington (@JRagnacci) July 23, 2019
shorter GOP during #MuellerHearings
"Mr Mueller comment on this thing I saw on Hannity"
"What?"
"It was on Hannity. With a graphic and everything. Something about Hillary."
"I have no idea what you're saying."
"Hillary! Hannity! Fox News Alert!"
*Mueller walks off*
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 24, 2019
A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/BuYd53cm3c
— Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) July 24, 2019
Rep. Matt Gaetz exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller on the Steele Dossier
🎥 https://t.co/aibDLz6oTt pic.twitter.com/wpCvpN1mHl
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2019
So long as he holds office. I am assuming this is to avoid the embarrassment of putting our integrity on public trial. This is why we have impeachment, why we arent using it I have yet to figure out. https://t.co/8OOTJG9Owu
— Dahn Quixote (@QuixoteDahn) July 24, 2019
Only a scoundrel vilifies a war hero and highly respected public servant to defend a sexual predator, pathological liar and white supremacist. Colludy Rudy is a vile one.https://t.co/RKrkWSIRGv
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 24, 2019
Mueller affirmatively says he never spoke to Comey about RU investigation before hired as SC.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 24, 2019
Rep. @davidcicilline is tapping the most egregious evidence of obstruction of justice right now.
A meeting between former Trump campaign manager Lewandowski and the president, who asked that private citizen to give former AG Sessions instructions to obstruct.#MuellerHearings
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 24, 2019
CICILLINE: Five episodes of obstruction. What about Corey Lewandowski when he met with the president two days after he tried to get McGahn fire you. He tried to get get Lewandowski to get Sessions to fire you.
MUELLER: Yup.↓ Story continues below ↓
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 24, 2019
Mueller realized Jeffries had gotten him to admit that Trump had committed all the necessary acts for obstruction charge and got nervous he'd be portrayed as saying Trump should be charged, which he did not want to be attached to him, so he scrambled and confused things terribly.
— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) July 24, 2019
Two headlines out of this hearing, so far:
1. Mueller refutes Trump's well-used line of "no obstruction," directly. Says it isn't true.
2. Mueller says Trump could be prosecuted after leaving office.
If Congress wasn't going on recess, this normally would give Dems momentum.
— Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) July 24, 2019
Oops. https://t.co/YisNZelhXm
— James E. Saunders, II (@jimmyjimmyII) July 24, 2019
Rep Cedric Richmond: It's fair to say the president was trying to protect himself by asking staff to falsify information?#Mueller: Correct
— Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) July 24, 2019
Buck: You threw a bunch of stuff against the wall to see what would stick.
Mueller: I would not agree with that characterization at all.
Buck: Could you charge POTUS with a crime after he left office?
Mueller: Yes.
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 24, 2019
Really important.
Mueller just flatly confirmed that he did not make a determination on bringing charges *because* of the OLC regulation precluding it.
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 24, 2019
https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1154037431244664833?s=20
JEFFRIES: So obstruction.
MUELLER: I'm not not not agreeing or disagreeing with you that he a Mobster.
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 24, 2019
Meaning, Nadler isn’t telling Mueller “please respond to the question” when the GOP members’ time runs out because Nadler wants to keep things going quickly so all the Dems get to ask questions. Too bad. This isn’t about their egos. It’s about getting the truth. https://t.co/CoJ3KlCAgm
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) July 24, 2019
Rep. Jeffries may be the first member to specifically lay out the *legal* requirements to prove obstruction — each element, with Mueller’s response — and cite evidence from the report to argue Trump flatly committed the crime of obstruction.
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) July 24, 2019
All you need to know about this moment is that cable news is spending their coverage talking about the performance. They're looking for A Few Good Men or Watergate moment. Mueller's not going to give them that, and so they're going to present it as a disappointment.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 24, 2019
Gaetz moves on to Strzok. pic.twitter.com/gjFN1DCM6X
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 24, 2019
Ooh I bet all that yelling will get Matt Gaetz the pat on the head from Trump he's clearly so thirsty for #MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/zCGCn7Q4Np
— Fiddler (@cFidd) July 24, 2019
Anyone see the episode of The West Wing where Leo deliberately sandbags the Republicans during testimony — for being snotty? That. #MuellerTestimony
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) July 24, 2019
Reality check here: the first entry in the so-called Steele dossier reported in June of 2016 that the Russians were running an operation, led by Putin, to interfere in the election on Trump’s behalf.
That is now established fact.
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 24, 2019
Gaetz is a QAnon fever swamp thread come to life. #Mueller
— Robbie Sherwood (@RobbieSherwood) July 24, 2019
Rep @CedricRichmond
: 'it's fair to say that the president tried to protect himself by asking staff to falsify evidence relevant to an ongoing investigation?'
Mueller: 'I would say that's generally a summary'
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 24, 2019
"The Investigation, the search for truth in ten acts" was a live play based on the Mueller report created and presented by @LawWorksAction https://t.co/Z4i6eeRCEK /7
— Josh Stearns (@jcstearns) July 24, 2019
HIDE THE CODES!!!! https://t.co/jxUMS1HRzi
— Don't wash your pits in the river of Sacred Tears (@MaestraOogway) July 24, 2019
To ppl who’ve bought into the Dem leadership’s talking point that “more pple watch the movie than read the book” so u need this hearing to “move the needle,” let me say: Public opinion will not be moved much bc of these hearings BECAUSE Dems have spent 5 month NOT being emphatic!
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 24, 2019
And those who do are very likely to interpret it in a way that's influenced by their pre-existing opinions: https://t.co/KyZCXJAfzy
— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) July 24, 2019
"Vladimir, if you're listening, I think you would be greatly rewarded if these people were taken into a birch forest and shot." https://t.co/QAPJWKPmMK
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 24, 2019
This morning, Donald Trump said Bob Mueller wanted the FBI job
This morning, Robert Mueller said, under oath, he was "not a candidate" for the job.
So.....https://t.co/cYojwEvRPV
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 24, 2019
So much super-savvy from political reporters I'm swooning from it...
— digby (@digby56) July 24, 2019
What percentage of GOP congressmembers consume, personally, only conservative media? Seems pretty high! And you can tell the difference between them and the ones still tethered to a world outside Fox.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 24, 2019