Mark Sanford 'Considering' Primary Challenge To Trump

How many reasons can you think of off the top of your head as to why Donald Trump shouldn't be president? All of them, right?

Mark "Appalachian Trail" Sanford is "concerned" about "the deficit."

So he "considering" a run for the White House, a primary challenge to Donald Trump.

I've long wondered why Never-Trumpers seem committed to telling Democrats who to nominate, rather than backing the one declared primary challenger Trump has: former Massachusetts Governor William Weld.

Maybe Weld and Sanford can hold a debate in New Hampshire and show an empty podium (with teleprompters and a cardboard cut out of Stormy Daniels) standing in for President Stupid.