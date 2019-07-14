Nancy Pelosi Nails Trump For 'Making America White Again' By Telling Non-white Dems To 'Go Back' Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday fired back at Donald Trump after he launched a racist attack on foreign-born Democrats.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Trump suggested that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (who was born in Somalia but is a naturalized American citizen) and other Democrats --all of whom were born in the US--should "go back" to their country of origin.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Pelosi responded to Trump's tweets by accusing him of trying to make "America white again."

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again," Pelosi wrote.

Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019