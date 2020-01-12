Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Pelosi Nails Trump For 'Projection': 'When He Calls Somebody Crazy, He Knows That He Is'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday explained that President Donald Trump has a habit of projecting his insecurities about himself onto other people.
By David
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday explained that President Donald Trump has a habit of projecting his insecurities about himself onto other people.

Pelosi made the remarks during an appearance on ABC with host George Stephanopoulos.

"I would like to talk about some subjects other than the erratic nature of the president of the United States," Pelosi lamented. "But he has to know that every knock from him is a boost. He's the president who said I should have impeached George Bush because of the war in Iraq and now he's saying I'm obsessed [with impeachment]."

"Frankly, I said, Donald Trump is not worth impeaching," she continued. "But when he crossed that line on Ukraine, he violated the Constitution in such a way that could not be ignored."

Pelosi concluded: "I don't like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is. Everything he says, you can just translate it back to who he is."


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.