Non-Mueller News Round Up Includes 'Sad Stephen Miller'

The Mueller Hearings sucked a lot of oxygen out of the news cycle; here's some stories you might have missed.

Above, Stephen Miller's hopes for a migrant-free America were dashed by a Federal judge, who said, no, asylum is a thing and Congress has control of it.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge blocks Trump administration from enforcing new asylum restrictions for people crossing US-Mexico border https://t.co/sSVwkR1XHM — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) July 24, 2019

Trump vetoed bans passed in Congress this week against selling weapons to Saudi Arabia. Yep, he basically told the family of Jamal Khashoggi and journalists around the world he doesn't give a rat's butt about human rights, because Saudis buy his hotel rooms.

Trump’s veto of the bipartisan Congressional ban on arms sales for the Saudi war in Yemen is immoral, dangerous and will cost the lives of hundreds of innocents. There is no emergency that justifies the negation of Congress’ constitutional role. Trump puts profits over security. — Joe Cirincione (@Cirincione) July 25, 2019

The veto is too much for...Mitch McConnell?

McConnell just announced Senate agreed to hold veto override votes on 3 House & Senate-passed joint resolutions blocking US armed sales to Saudi Arabia prior to August 2nd, exact day and time TBA. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) July 24, 2019

Elsewhere....

Automakers to Trump: Stop trying to force us to pollute more.



No, really, that happened.



Via @paulwaldman1, who looks at the deeper reasons for Trump's extremism on climate change:https://t.co/NENh2SyCbC — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 25, 2019

DOJ announced that the federal government is going to resume capital punishment, and AG Bill Bar has directed the Bureau of Prisons to schedule executions for five death-row inmates pic.twitter.com/7usR1jX2IG — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 25, 2019

The bad news is, #Clinton Body Count, #EpsteinSuicide, and #MuellerHearingDisaster are trending today. The good news is, everybody knows it's Russian server farm bots this time.