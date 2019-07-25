Non-Mueller News Round Up Includes 'Sad Stephen Miller'

The Mueller Hearings sucked a lot of oxygen out of the news cycle; here's some stories you might have missed.
Above, Stephen Miller's hopes for a migrant-free America were dashed by a Federal judge, who said, no, asylum is a thing and Congress has control of it.
Trump vetoed bans passed in Congress this week against selling weapons to Saudi Arabia. Yep, he basically told the family of Jamal Khashoggi and journalists around the world he doesn't give a rat's butt about human rights, because Saudis buy his hotel rooms.
The veto is too much for...Mitch McConnell?
Elsewhere....
The bad news is, #Clinton Body Count, #EpsteinSuicide, and #MuellerHearingDisaster are trending today. The good news is, everybody knows it's Russian server farm bots this time.