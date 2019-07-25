Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Non-Mueller News Round Up Includes 'Sad Stephen Miller'

While we were watching Mueller, Trump quietly vetoed the congressional action on stopping weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, and a federal judge stopped Stephen Miller from banning asylum seekers from entering the US.
By Frances Langum
Non-Mueller News Round Up Includes 'Sad Stephen Miller'
"Sad Keanu" meets Stephen Miller, who's spray-on hair can't hide his disappointment that asylum seekers still get to come to the US. Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

The Mueller Hearings sucked a lot of oxygen out of the news cycle; here's some stories you might have missed.

Above, Stephen Miller's hopes for a migrant-free America were dashed by a Federal judge, who said, no, asylum is a thing and Congress has control of it.

Trump vetoed bans passed in Congress this week against selling weapons to Saudi Arabia. Yep, he basically told the family of Jamal Khashoggi and journalists around the world he doesn't give a rat's butt about human rights, because Saudis buy his hotel rooms.

The veto is too much for...Mitch McConnell?

Elsewhere....

The bad news is, #Clinton Body Count, #EpsteinSuicide, and #MuellerHearingDisaster are trending today. The good news is, everybody knows it's Russian server farm bots this time.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.