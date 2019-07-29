Race-Baiter Rush Limbaugh Whines To Fox: 'Trump Didn't Say Anything Racist'

Fox News is in the midst of doing a massive cleanup job over Donald Trump's week-long racist tirade against minority members of the Democratic Party.

His rants have continued today (Al Sharpton) and will most likely continue for the near future.

To counteract the outcry, Fox News' TV hosts and guests have parsed through every syllable of every word that Trump has written or said so that they can rewrite his very clear racist meaning.

Fox and Friends was on a mission this morning with host and guest apologizing for him and I'm sure that pleased Trump very much.

To put a cherry on top of their morning-long collusion with the Trump administration they brought on Rush Limbaugh, race-baiter extraordinaire.

Limbaugh joined the sycophantic trio, making sure to tell their audience to Trump is no racist.

There’s certain things you’re not supposed to say. You’re not supposed to criticize anything the Democrats run. You’re not supposed to criticize anything where minorities are involved because that’s automatically labeled “racist.” But I’m going to tell you right up front: The president is not a racist, he didn’t say anything racist, he didn’t call anybody -- well, he called [Rep. Elijah] Cummings a racist after Cummings reacted. But folks, look, Detroit, Flint, Los Angeles, San Francisco -- massive homeless problems. Wherever you find this decadent decay, you’re going to find Democrats having run the operation, or the city, the state -- whatever it is -- the county for decades.

Racists hate being called racist. They would sit there with their Klan hoods on and shake their fists at anyone who said they're racist. That is what happened here. Racist race-baiter Limbaugh went out and defended a guy who would be fine watching Hannity with his robes and white hood on. It doesn't pass the smell test, unless you're expecting the stench of a nasty racist.