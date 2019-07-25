Rashida Tlaib Schools Jim Jordan Over Ivanka Trump's Emails

There's a certain sad but predictable irony about the likes of Rep. Jim Jordan fighting to protect Ivanka Trump from the mighty subpoena of the House Oversight committee, particularly with respect to Ivanka's email. That, however, is exactly what took place today, as the committee considered issuing subpoenas for her personal email account which she uses for official government business.
He actually had the nerve to bring up the old "33,000 emails deleted" whine before he was interrupted by Rep. Rashida Tlaib. When Jordan yielded to her, she went off:
At that point, Jordan interrupted her, Chairman Cummings gave him the floor so he could exhibit a bit more hypocrisy before Tlaib interrupted again.
TLAIB: It stopped becoming personal when they got access into the room. It stopped becoming personal when they got security clearances. It stopped becoming personal when they're in the room making decisions that impact the American people. They also are sitting at the Trump Organization table making decisions. Remember that. Fear that. Because no matter whether there's a R or D next to our name, fear the fact that we have corporations at the same table.
And that is really the crux of the thing. Jordan isn't worried about their nanny, he's concerned that the Oversight Committee will get access to emails which prove that Ivanka is not only sitting at the table using her personal email account, but she's also conducting business on behalf of the Trump Organization at the same time. That's Condition Red, something far more grave than whether she forwarded emails from her personal account to her White House email or to her assistant.
Do take a minute to revel in the irony. It truly is delicious.