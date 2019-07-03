Rush Limbaugh Says Toilet Water 'Is A Step Up' For Some Migrants

Thank God we have the great Rush Limbaugh to tell us what's really happening, amirite? Via Media Matters:

RUSH LIMBAUGH (HOST): Between this little AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and this gaggle of hysterical women that she takes down there with her to the border, lying their way through that border visit. You know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had happen to her what a bunch of shock jock-type people on the radio always have happen. After a while, your gig gets old, your schtick no longer shocks, and so you have to keep crossing new lines. And that's all she's doing. She's addicted to getting noticed.

...

Now she runs down there and starts trashing and lying about conditions at the border and the people who administer the people who come into this country illegally. Flat-out lies that the detainees are being forced to drink out of toilets. The border patrol and ICE people are denying this and even this gaggle of lunatics with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admit they haven't seen it. There aren't any witnesses who have actually seen people being forced to drink water out of a toilet. But my friends, based on what we're told about the circumstances where these people are fleeing, maybe toilet water is a step up for some of them, based on what the left is telling us their homelands are like.

First of all, the gullible rubes who believe Rush Limbaugh and his ilk are already hating on Democrats. AOC just shifts the target.

But what they're not admitting is, there are probably more people impressed by her and listening to what she says than there are who listen to Rush Limbaugh.