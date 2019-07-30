'Virginia Is My Home!' State Delegate Pwns Trump At Jamestown Speech

As Trump leaned on an elbow and droned on, attempting to read about names and places he'd never even heard of before off the teleprompter, a hero stood up.

Virginia state delegate Ibraheem Samirah rose from his seat towards the front and shouted at Trump,

"Mr. President, you can’t send us back! Virginia is our home! Mr. President, you can’t send us back! Virginia is our home!”

He held a cascade of three signs taped together that read "Go Back To Your Corrupted Home," "DEPORT HATE," "Reunite My Family, And ALL Families Shattered By Systemic Discrimination."

WELL, THEN.

Capitol Police approached him, and the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting the Racist-In-Chief's name, but the damage was done. He was escorted out without incident, and continued to hold his sign high as he left.

Immediately after, his office issued the following tweet and press release:

I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody's racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation's history of immigrants. pic.twitter.com/0okD7eRVer — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

Del. Samirah "refused to sit idly by while President Donald Trump, a beacon of hate speech and harmful policy hijacks a celebration of Democratic values he doesn't even hold."

If only more Americans refused to sit idly by.

Bravo, Del. Samirah. Thank you for your courage and activism.