Donald Melts Down At Justin Amash: 'A Total Loser!'

To celebrate the July 4th holiday, Rep. Justin Amash, a former member of the psycho Freedom Caucus just penned an op-ed in the Washington Post declaring that he is leaving the Republican Party to become an independent.

In his piece he did not mention Donald Trump or the presidency by name but clearly was describing the Orange Julius and his fellow enablers.

Americans have allowed government officials, under assertions of expediency and party unity, to ignore the most basic tenets of our constitutional order: separation of powers, federalism and the rule of law. The result has been the consolidation of political power and the near disintegration of representative democracy. These are consequences of a mind-set among the political class that loyalty to party is more important than serving the American people or protecting our governing institutions.

When he says Americans he means Trump voters since he has been a constant critic of Trump's abuse of power and illegal actions and joined many Democrats in calling for Trump's impeachment.

One would think Trump would be busy trying to get people to show up at his egomaniacal Independence Day rally , but instead he had to vent his hatred of a Republican politician who dared to question his ethics and actions.

Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

Has any president or even any politician sounded more paranoid and delusional than Trump's response to Amash quitting the Republican party?